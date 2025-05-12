Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock

Lausanne-based open access publisher Frontiers is pleased to be the main sponsor of the 2025 LIBER Conference, taking place this summer in the open access publisher’s home city.

“For Frontiers, partnering with LIBER for the 2025 conference edition in Lausanne is not just a sponsorship — it’s a commitment to strengthening our relationship with university libraries and supporting their transition to open access. It is a first step in our partnership with the LIBER community", says Dr. Franck Vazquez, Director of Open Science at Frontiers.

The conference theme, “Engage, collaborate, innovate: libraries working to address global challenges”, aligns with Frontiers’ belief that meaningful progress in research happens through collaboration — in a world where knowledge is shared, reused and built upon. Throughout the week, the Frontiers team will engage with delegates to discuss their institutional needs, share data-driven insights and offer one-on-one conversations to understand their publishing activity, explore sustainable funding models and strategies to reach their open access objectives. Frontiers’ support for LIBER reflects its broader commitment to working with libraries to build a fair scholarly ecosystem, from advancing equitable publishing models to championing open data and digital innovation.

"LIBER is delighted to partner with Frontiers for this year’s conference", says Martine Pronk, Executive Director of LIBER. "We share a vision of an open, diverse and inclusive scholarly ecosystem that provides sustainable access to scholarship and research communication. Hosting our community in Lausanne, with Frontiers’ support, is an opportunity to reflect on progress — and accelerate it together".

LIBER 2025 delegates are warmly invited to visit the Frontiers stand to learn more about new developments in institutional partnerships, global library collaborations, publishing insights and the latest tools supporting open access on campus.

