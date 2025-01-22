Frontiers expands its partnership with the World Economic Forum

Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today (22 January) with the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the 2025 Annual Meeting in Davos that offers researchers further opportunities to integrate their research findings into the Forum's initiatives. 

(Left to right) Sebastian Buckup, Head of Network and Partnerships; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum; Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder, Frontiers; Photo credit: Frontiers

The partnership with the Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) will focus on several key areas to maximize the impact and implementation of scientific research. Researchers will benefit from increased opportunities to contribute to the Forum’s flagship reports, such as the Forum's annual Top 10 Emerging Technologies report, enhancing the visibility of the researcher’s work and strengthening its effect on global decisions. Researchers will also be able to participate in Forum events that explore the intersection of science and policy, engaging with policymakers, industry leaders, and other stakeholders to shape policies addressing global challenges. Additionally, the collaboration will support interdisciplinary research networks, fostering innovative solutions. 

Frontiers Chief Executive Editor, Dr Frederick Fenter, said: 

“This expanded center partnership with the World Economic Forum will reinforce our role and contribution as a scientific knowledge partner and open science leader. The collaboration will allow us to leverage the expertise of our 1,800 scientific communities to contribute to global solutions, ultimately driving scientific progress and innovation." 

About Frontiers 

Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,800 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through our outreach work to build strong partnerships with business, policymakers, and educators, we’re leading the transition to open science.    

