Frontiers | Science News

  • Science News
  • Frontiers news
  • Internet for billions in 100 countries with no current access and hope for transplant patients worldwide in new World Economic Forum emerging technologies report

Internet for billions in 100 countries with no current access and hope for transplant patients worldwide in new World Economic Forum emerging technologies report

Photo credit: Frontiers

The World Economic Forum, in association with Frontiers, new Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2024, released today (25 June), shows that among technologies emerging globally, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces and High-Altitude Platform Systems have the potential to connect billions worldwide who currently have no internet access.

The report highlights how advances in genetically engineering animal organs for use in human transplantation gives hope to the millions on waiting lists worldwide. Other technologies in the top ten that that could transform lives and societies globally include:

AI-enabled discoveries that could lead to improved disease management, better understanding of our bodies and minds, and new materials that benefit health and economies worldwide.

Climate change-addressing technologies, ranging from engineered organisms that convert carbon dioxide emissions into products and elastocalorics that emit heat under stress and absorb heat when relaxed, transforming energy use and efficiency.

“Organizations make better choices when they understand the factors shaping the future. The report identifies technologies poised to significantly influence societies and economies,” said Jeremy Jurgens, managing director, World Economic Forum, and Head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “The report spotlights technologies with immense potential for revolutionizing connectivity, addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and driving innovation across various fields.”

Frederick Fenter, Frontiers’ Chief Executive Editor, commented: “Drawing on the expertise of Frontiers’ field chief editors worldwide brings our shared commitment to transformative science into clear focus, offering insight and clarity to breakthrough technology that has the ability to change societies, economies, and lives for the better. This is open science in action, and we are delighted to partner with the World Economic Forum in bringing these technologies to the attention of business, science, and political leaders across the globe.”

The full top ten list is as follows:

  1. AI for Scientific Discovery: Pioneering New Frontiers in Knowledge

  2. Privacy Enhancing Technologies: Empowering Global Collaboration at Scale

  3. Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces: Transforming Wireless Connectivity with Smart Mirrors

  4. High-Altitude Platform Systems: Bridging the Internet Divide from the Stratosphere

  5. Integrated Sensing and Communication: Building Next Generation Networks with Digital Awareness

  6. Immersive Technology for the Built World: Laying New Foundations for Construction and Maintenance

  7. Elastocalorics: Powering Heat Systems to Work like Muscles

  8. Carbon Capturing Microbes: Engineering Organisms to Convert Emissions into Valuable Products

  9. Alternative Protein Feeds: Revolutionizing Animal Nutrition for Sustainability

  10. Organ Transplant Genomics: Gene-editing Organs for Transplantation Advancements

For more information, please contact: publicrelations@frontiersin.org

Related Content

Post related info

June 25, 2024

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Internet

Technology

Artificial intelligence

Healthcare

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content