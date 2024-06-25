Frontiers at BiblioCon: partnering with institutions for open access transition

Frontiers recently joined the library community at BiblioCon in Hamburg. The conference served as a platform to exchange ideas and gain insights into the critical issues institutions and their representatives are facing – the transition to open access (OA), the emergence of AI technology, and the evolving role of libraries in this dynamic space.

As a leading open access publisher, Frontiers appreciates the critical role libraries play in this transition and is committed to partnering with them to navigate the evolving landscape.

“It was inspiring to witness such a vibrant library community pushing the frontiers of open science and open access. Juggling budgets when budgets are largely blocked through Transformative Agreements (TAs) – librarians can only be admired for handling all challenges at once. At Frontiers, we are proud to be partners in tackling the challenges these complex and critical topics pose, as underscored by the extensive program. It was good to be here”, said Dr. Anke Beck, Head of Public Affairs & Advocacy, Europe.

Demystification of transformative agreements

We understand the budgetary pressures created by transformative agreements. While intended to smooth the OA path, they've led to restricted library budgets, limiting institutions’ ability to support other initiatives. Compounding this issue are significant funding cuts from research bodies.

“This year's conference delved into cutting-edge themes such as AI, the shortage of skilled workers, and the evolving landscape of research data management and open access. The collaborative exploration of new ideas has proven the importance of a well-connected community for the visibility and effectiveness of Frontiers Institutional Partnership services. We must and will work harder for our partners,” stated Brian O’Connor, Institutional Partnerships Sales Manager.

To give our partners a more flexible approach to OA transition, we developed a flat fee model, piloted with California and Kansas Universities, with the Swedish consortium Bibsam, and at the national level with ZBMED. We are creating and implementing transparent financial models that directly correlate the publication price with the quality of services offered.

In his presentation entitled 'The role of fully OA library-publisher deals in the global OA transition,’ Frank Hellwig, Institutional Partnerships Development Manager, highlighted critical subjects from global trends in the open access transition to the nuances of TAs while examining the cost per article across various OA models. He outlined the work behind developing Frontiers' institutional business models, including an overview of the German national framework agreement for OA, concluded by ZB MED and Frontiers in collaboration with TIB, and available to German institutions as of 1 January 2024.

Leveraging technology to optimize OA workflows

The transition to open access introduces new acquisition models, financing structures, and requires new library workflows across various departments. The discussions and posters at BiblioCon addressed the complexities of integrating OA into existing library workflows. They also showcased promising solutions leveraging automation to streamline processes.

Frontiers sees immense potential in AI technology to further optimize workflows. From the outset, we've been pioneers in using artificial intelligence to make scientific publishing smarter, faster, and more accessible for researchers and institutions.

For instance, Frontiers’ AIRA (Artificial Intelligence Research Assistant) is a groundbreaking tool that tackles the challenge of maintaining efficiency and thoroughness in peer review – critical to ensuring high quality at scale. This custom-built system undergoes continuous development, empowering editors and reviewers with recommendations in seconds. We build and maintain everything in-house, ensuring a quick response to their needs.

And as traditional citation metrics are being increasingly challenged by the rise of Altmetric, which provide a more holistic view of research impact, we embrace new technical solutions that enable a more open and data-driven approach to measuring research influence.

The rise of open access publishing and innovative institutional models presents a fascinating opportunity to redefine the role of librarians. Technology, particularly AI, can automate many traditional tasks, freeing librarians to become strategic partners in the research lifecycle.

From open access to open science

The focus has undeniably shifted from open access to a more comprehensive vision of open science, with AI emerging as a powerful tool for embracing OS practices like research transparency and reproducibility. However, discussions revealed a skills gap within the library community regarding open science principles and data management.

“The breadth and depth of the conference program were impressive, with over 200 sessions spread across parallel rooms in four days, providing ample opportunities for learning and discussion”, said Alyssa Maghuyop, Institutional Partnerships Account Specialist, adding: “I was particularly inspired by the dedication of librarians, who, despite the evolving demands of their roles, are spearheading the discussion on services in a fast-changing technical environment. It was evident that events like BiblioCon play a crucial role in facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration within the library community.”

Last year, the Frontiers Foundation introduced the Open Science Charter, which made a powerful impact at COP28. The Open Science Charter urges everyone to prioritize the public good by reinforcing trust in science by committing to fundamental principles and actions.

By collaborating with Frontiers to develop new services and training, we can empower librarians to champion open science practices, navigate data management complexities, and ultimately maximize the impact of their institutions' research output.

The evolving role of the librarian

The automation revolution is transforming the librarian role. Data management services and the creation of new service areas are at the forefront.

Librarians are now taking on a more active role in the research process, providing guidance on open science practices and ensuring research findings are disseminated widely. This shift positions them as key figures in facilitating information access and discovery.

We want to work alongside librarians to explore how best to navigate these changes and ensure that they thrive in the evolving information landscape, fostering their transformation from key players to integral forces shaping the future of information access, equipped with the latest insights.

A fully open and transformed publishing future

Frontiers believes that by partnering with institutions, funders and consortia, and embracing new technologies like AI, we can transition to a fully open access reality and improve the quality of research data by upholding open science practices.

Through transparent communication, collaboration, and a commitment to innovation, we can build a more open, equitable, and efficient scholarly communication ecosystem that empowers researchers and librarians alike.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,800 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research.

