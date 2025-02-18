9 news posts
Institutional partnerships
18 Feb 2025
Strengthening research integrity in Italy: a landmark commitment in Rome
The inaugural National Congress on Research Integrity, held in Rome on January 27-28, 2025, marked a defining moment for Italy’s research ethics landscape. Spearheaded by the National Research Council of Italy (CNR), the Congress provided an unparalleled platform for dialogue, collaboration, and commitment to fostering a robust culture of research integrity (RI).
Institutional partnerships
09 Jan 2025
Partnering for progress: how the University of Insubria is empowering the next generation of researchers
At just 25 years old, the University of Insubria - Università degli Studi dell'Insubria - has already established itself as a trailblazer in academia. With its strong focus on science, technology, and medicine (STM), as well as economics and social sciences, the university has made research excellence, sustainability, and innovation its guiding principles.
Institutional partnerships
27 Nov 2024
The evolving US publishing landscape in the era of open access
The 2024 Charleston Conference, with its theme ‘The Sky’s the Limit,’ provided an inspiring platform to explore pivotal themes shaping the future of academic publishing. This year’s focus on Library partnership ratings (LPRs), community-driven open access initiatives, and artificial intelligence felt particularly timely, with these topics underscoring the challenges and opportunities ahead as the publishing ecosystem adapts to new realities.
Institutional partnerships
25 Oct 2024
Open Access Week 2024: embracing community over commercialization with fully open access partnerships
As we celebrate Open Access Week 2024, the theme of "Community over Commercialization" resonates deeply within the evolving landscape of academic publishing. Librarians, as key players in the academic ecosystem, have a crucial role to play in driving this shift towards a more open and equitable future.
Institutional partnerships
05 Aug 2024
The road to sustainable OA: a report from LIBER 2024
As a leading open access (OA) publisher, Frontiers is proud to have attended and sponsored this year's LIBER conference. This annual gathering brings librarians, publishers, and researchers together to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in academic communication.
Institutional partnerships
25 Jun 2024
Frontiers at BiblioCon: partnering with institutions for open access transition
Frontiers recently joined the library community at BiblioCon in Hamburg. The conference served as an invaluable platform to exchange ideas and gain insights into the critical issues institutions and their representatives are facing – the transition to open access (OA), the emergence of AI technology, and the evolving role of libraries in this dynamic space.
Institutional partnerships
25 Jun 2024
Accelerating open science: strengthening peer review with technology and institutional collaboration
As we celebrate Peer Review Week 2024, we reflect on the core role peer review plays in ensuring the quality and integrity of research. At Frontiers, we see peer review as more than just a gatekeeping mechanism; it’s a constructive process central to our mission of advancing knowledge for the public good.
Institutional partnerships
18 Apr 2024
UKSG 2024: open access and the evolving scholarly landscape for libraries
The UKSG 47th Annual Conference and Exhibition just concluded, and one key theme dominated discussions: the ongoing transition to open access (OA) publishing. While the benefits of broader research dissemination are clear, librarians are grappling with complex challenges – tight budgets, the slow pace of change, and economic sustainability concerns.
Institutional partnerships
07 Mar 2024
Frontiers at the UKSG 47th annual conference and exhibition
As we eagerly anticipate the 2024 UKSG conference, it's time to mark our calendars and prepare for a unique event in scholarly communication. This year, the conference promises to be an invaluable opportunity for open access publishers and librarians to come together, share insights, and explore the latest advancements in scholarly publishing.