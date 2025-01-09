Partnering for progress: how the University of Insubria is empowering the next generation of researchers

Basilica of Sant'Abbondio cloister, home of the Department of Law, Economics and Cultures of Insubria University. Image: courtesy of Insubria University.

At just 25 years old, the University of Insubria - Università degli Studi dell'Insubria - has already established itself as a trailblazer in academia. With its strong focus on science, technology, and medicine (STM), as well as economics and social sciences, the university has made research excellence, sustainability, and innovation its guiding principles. Central to this mission is its commitment to open access (OA), which helps the university empower early-career researchers, elevate its global reputation, and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable research community.

To explore this transformational journey, we spoke with Dr Alessandra Bezzi, Manager of University Library Services (ULS), about the university’s initiatives to champion open access and support its academic community.

The "Young Scientist" project: an investment for the future

For young researchers eager to establish their careers, open access publishing provides unparalleled opportunities for visibility and impact. However, the costs associated with OA publishing can often be prohibitive. Recognizing this challenge, the University of Insubria sought to create a framework that would remove financial barriers while fostering a culture of transparency and collaboration.

“At Insubria, we are committed to building an inclusive and supportive research environment,” Bezzi explains. “Through targeted initiatives and strategic partnerships, we are empowering our researchers to share their findings with the world.”

In 2020, the University of Insubria launched the "Young Scientist" project as part of its mission to incentivize high-quality OA publishing among early-career academics. By partnering with Frontiers, and other OA publishers, the university created a dedicated fund to cover publication fees for young researchers, enabling them to take center stage as first or corresponding authors.

This strategic investment goes beyond funding—it levels the playing field. By centralizing OA funding at an institutional level, Insubria ensures that researchers no longer need to divert resources from individual project budgets. “The choice to centralize costs is a political and strategic one,” Bezzi emphasizes, highlighting the university’s commitment to systemic support.

Libraries: an engine of open access excellence

The University Library Services (ULS) plays a pivotal role in driving the success of Insubria’s open access strategy. Through expert guidance, training, and personalized support, the library ensures that researchers have the tools they need to navigate the OA publishing landscape.

Comprehensive training and resources: The ULS created an open access guide packed with practical advice, from identifying high-quality journals to understanding copyright and avoiding predatory publishers. Annual training sessions, recognized with digital credentials or “open badges,” empower researchers with the knowledge they need to publish successfully.

Tailored support for researchers: From personalized consultations on copyright to assistance with manuscript preparation, the ULS provides one-on-one support for researchers at every stage of their careers. “Our goal is to ensure that every researcher feels confident and equipped to publish in open access,” says Bezzi.

Enhanced data management: Insubria has also made significant strides in publication data management. By refining data extraction and analysis tools, the university can better track performance and measure the impact of its OA initiatives at both departmental and institutional levels.

The impact of these efforts has been profoundly significant. Since launching the 'Young Scientist' project, the university has seen a fourfold increase in OA publications, dramatically boosting the visibility of its research.

“This initiative has sparked a cultural shift,” Bezzi shares. “Not only have junior researchers embraced open access, but senior academics have also become more engaged, leading to greater collaboration and recognition on a global scale.”

Increased visibility has translated into higher citations and improved standings in international rankings. Insubria’s reputation as a forward-thinking institution committed to sustainability and inclusivity continues to grow.

Leading the way in sustainability and inclusivity

Open access is just one part of Insubria’s broader commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive academic environment. As a member of the CRUI network of sustainable universities, Insubria aligns its academic strategy with global frameworks like the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

Through the library system, the university also offers innovative services such as SensusAccess, which converts course materials into accessible formats for students with disabilities or non-native English speakers. These initiatives ensure that all members of the academic community can access the resources they need to succeed.

Its open access initiatives are a shining example of how strategic investments can drive real change. By removing financial barriers, fostering collaboration, and empowering researchers with cutting-edge tools and training, the university is building a research culture that prioritizes equity, sustainability, and global impact.

As Insubria continues to scale new heights, its leadership in open access publishing sets a benchmark for institutions worldwide. “We are investing in the future,” Bezzi concludes. “Through open access, we are creating opportunities for our researchers to thrive, contribute to global progress, and inspire the next generation of academic pioneers.”

The power of institutional partnerships in open access

The University of Insubria’s success in transforming its research culture underscores the critical role of institutional partnerships in advancing open access. Collaborations with publishers like Frontiers, as well as alliances within the CRUI network of sustainable universities, provide a foundation for scaling these initiatives effectively. These partnerships enable universities to pool resources, share expertise, and develop innovative funding models that lower barriers to publishing.

By leveraging such collaborations, Insubria demonstrates how institutions can collaborate to create a more equitable research ecosystem. This ensures that knowledge is accessible to all while empowering researchers at every career stage. Partnerships like these are not just a strategy – they are a catalyst for progress in academia worldwide.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is an open access publisher connecting researchers worldwide. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,800 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. For more information on Frontiers’ OA agreements please fill in this form.

About University of Insubria

Established in 1998, the University of Insubria is a young, innovative institution with campuses in Varese, Como, and Busto Arsizio, Italy. It offers multidisciplinary programs, focusing on science, technology, medicine, and economic and social sciences. The university is structured to promote close collaboration across departments, fostering a vibrant research culture. With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on innovation, the university provides students and researchers with the tools to excel in a rapidly changing world.