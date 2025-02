Turning breakthrough science into real-world action

Why now?

"There is no time to waste, and we have no place to hide"

With two Frontiers Planet Prize champions recognized for their groundbreaking innovations, Frontiers' CEO Kamila Markram shaping sustainability debates at WEF Davos ahead of COP 30, and Frontiers’ active role at the International Science Council General Assembly, we are highlighting how mobilizing science can help policymakers, governments and wider society find solutions for a sustainable future.

And the world is witnessing a green renaissance right now: a movement toward sustainable practices that restore balance to our ecosystems and ensure a healthier planet for future generations. Read more >

Frontiers Planet Prize At the heart of this effort is Frontiers Planet Prize, a global science competition that recognizes and celebrates researchers who create groundbreaking scientific solutions for planetary health. Launched on Earth Day 2022, the prize showcases and rewards the most promising research with the power to create lasting change. To date we have recognized 43 National Champions and 7 International Champions for their promising work. Watch: Dr Kamila Markram explains why the Frontiers Planet Prize was created

Spotlight moments: sustainability science in action

Petra Holden: inspiring future scientists Petra Holden, a Frontiers Planet Prize champion for South Africa, was named a finalist for the prestigious GAEA Awards at WEF Davos in the 'Climate, Nature and Resilience' category. Her initiative, People in Nature and Climate Lab, connects communities with nature to drive climate resilience. Petra is inspiring the next generation of scientists—especially young women—who want to make a difference. Watch: Petra shares what drove her and her colleagues to participate in Frontiers Planet Prize

Leading at Davos: Frontiers' CEO Kamila Markram Shaping the future: Kamila joined a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting 2025 in Davos, joining leaders in the panel The Planet’s Voice: The Role of Science and Open Data. The event highlighted: Brazil’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2040

A focus on transitioning from negotiation to action, emphasizing Brazil’s low carbon energy resources

Frontiers’ agenda for open science: aiming for governments to mandate open access to publicly funded research to address the climate crisis. Read more > Watch: Kamila Markram in a panel session at Davos 2025, focused on Brazil’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions

Bridging science and policy: Kamila signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the World Economic Forum to shape global decision-making through flagship reports like the Top 10 Emerging Technologies and Forum events, where researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders unite to drive meaningful change.