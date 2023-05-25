Reflections on the 2023 Camp ER&L

Frontiers attended the 2023 Camp ER&L, a landmark yearly meeting dedicated to collaboration in e-resources that has been running for 18 years.

Camp ER&L (Electronic Resources and Libraries) is an annual gathering where librarians and scholars meet to collaborate on the future of digital tools in scholarly publishing, with the mission of improving the management of electronic resources in libraries.

Following two years of successful virtual events, Camp ER&L returned to an in-person setting in Austin, Texas, this spring. Representatives from the Frontiers institutional partnerships team who attended the event included global sales manager Thomas Romano, US regional sales lead Alea Giordano, and account specialist Brady Allen.

Insightful feedback

The conference provided excellent networking opportunities. Our team met with old friends and connected with many new faces at the Frontiers’ booth. It was very enriching to hear a wide range of visitors’ views on open access and to gain insight into their expectations for scientific publishers.

Thomas Romano, global sales manager of institutional partnerships at Frontiers said: “Thank you to our visitors in the exhibition hall. Frontiers welcomes the opportunity to share its mission and hear feedback from the community. We look forward to meeting again soon at the SSP 2023.”

Q&A

During the conference, the team was fortunate to be able to answer a range of questions relating to Frontiers’ open access solutions. We are pleased to share some of the topics covered here:

Does Frontiers comply with the OSTP Memo and other open access initiatives?

Frontiers fully supports the August 2022 White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) memorandum, “Ensuring Free, Immediate, and Equitable Access to Federally Funded Research.” Publishing in any Frontiers journal already meets or exceeds the requirements outlined in the OSTP memo including a zero-embargo period.

Does Frontiers have Transformative Agreements?

No. As Frontiers was born fully open access, there is nothing to transform. Our institutional partnerships are designed to support the ever-changing open access needs within the research community.

What are the benefits of an institutional partnership with Frontiers?

Frontiers streamlines processes for researchers and their institutions with tailored, flexible, and financially sustainable publishing models. We offer an innovative workflow alongside a dashboard, providing new insights and transparency.

Member institutions benefit from competitive article processing charges (APCs), centralized, flexible invoicing, a range of payment options and a dedicated account manager supporting library staff. Researchers have access to collaborative peer-review, article and author impact metrics and enhanced dissemination tools such as Loop.

