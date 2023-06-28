Frontiers publishing partnerships update – summer 2023

The publishing partnerships team is pleased to share the latest developments in our team alongside updates from our growing community of partners.

Responsive and efficient

Our partner journals have experienced a positive start to 2023 with a rise of over 20% in submission numbers in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

We're proud to have achieved an average decision time of just 56 days from submission to decision across all partner journals, while consistently responding to partner requests for support within an average of less than two days.

Our team is going the extra mile for our partners. Ahead of eligibility for PMC indexing for newly launched journals, we have provided a tailored service to support authors with self-deposition, resulting in 46 articles being indexed to date.

New communications support for partners

We are committed to supporting our partners to achieve their goals. As part of this commitment, we’re rolling out an enhanced communications support plan to increase awareness and visibility of our partner journals. The package includes tailored content and targeted social media support.

A growing team

Our publishing development team has expanded to 15 members, including one program lead, a portfolio manager, six journal managers, and seven specialists. We offer a dedicated journal-specific operations team, many of whom are based in Europe.

Do you know who we partner with?

Frontiers continues to increase support for open access in Central and Eastern Europe and we have recently celebrated our first publishing partnerships in Slovakia and Poland.

Acta Virologica, the journal of the Biomedical Research Center of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, has recently opened for submissions on Frontiers open access platform.

The journal Acta Biochimica Polonica will be published by Frontiers as part of an agreement signed with the Polish Biochemical Society (PTBioch).

We also look forward to the transfer of Experimental Biology and Medicine later this year, the journal of the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine.

Other recent publishing partnerships include the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences' journal the Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (JPPS).

Open science for global challenges - Frontiers Forum 2023

This year’s Frontiers Forum Live brought top researchers, innovators, and influencers in a common mission to accelerate the global transition to open science and explore solutions to the climate crisis.

Our team had the opportunity to meet several members of partner societies, including editors-in-chief Nino Kuenzli, Jozsef Timar, Anthony Rhodes, Aasef Shaikh, Fakhreddin Jamali, and the President of SECS Jorge Mataix-Solera.

Frontiers awarded the first Planet Prize celebrating breakthroughs in sustainability science. Twenty outstanding scientists were recognized, and four International Champions shared the prize of 3 million Swiss francs to support their research.

Events news

The publishing partnerships team traveled to Barcelona in early May for the European Hernia Society (EHS) 45th Annual International Congress 2023, an event for experts, surgeons and industry related with any aspect of hernia patient surgical care.

In June 1-3, our team attended the 6th International Dystonia Symposium in Dublin, Ireland, where a comprehensive overview of scientific advances in the field took place.

Find Frontiers in Lyon, July 9-14. We will be at the Goldschmidt 2023, the foremost annual, international conference on geochemistry and related subjects.

Catch up on news from Frontiers

Termite mounds reveal secret for energy efficiency in buildings, by intercepting wind to power ventilation and control the interior climate. These properties could be copied to create a comfortable climate in human buildings with little energy.

Efforts to restore the building blocks of marine ecosystems are paying off, with macroalgae that provide food and shelter for other species bouncing back over ten years of growth in an underwater seaweed forest in the Mediterranean Sea.

What happens to the brain when we die? Researchers reviewed the current knowledge on what neurophysiological changes occur in the brain during near-death experiences.

Could your society partner with Frontiers?

Get in touch to find out more about partnering with Frontiers.

Read our previous update.

Institutional partnerships with Frontiers

Did you know Frontiers has more than 600 institutional partnerships with universities, libraries, funders, and consortia? We offer competitive article processing charges (APCs), centralized and flexible invoicing, a range of payment options and a dedicated account manager. Find the full list of our institutional partners.

For more information about Frontiers' institutional partnerships visit our website or read the team’s latest update.