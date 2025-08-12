TU Delft and Frontiers expand long-standing partnership with flat fee publishing agreement

Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), Mekelweg, Delft, Netherlands. Photo credit: Pourya Gohari

Lausanne, 12 August 2025 – Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) and leading open-access publisher Frontiers have expanded their collaboration with a flat fee open access publishing agreement for 2025. This marks the latest phase of a partnership that has been in place since 2014, reaffirming TU Delft’s commitment to open science, research accessibility, and sustainable academic publishing.

Under the 2025 agreement, TU Delft researchers can publish unlimited articles in any of Frontiers’ peer-reviewed open access journals, without having to pay individual article publishing charges (APCs). Instead, TU Delft Library will cover the costs through a single, fixed annual fee, offering a cost-effective and scalable publishing solution for the university.

Key benefits for TU Delft include:

Predictable annual budgeting through a transparent flat fee model.

Reduced administrative burden for the library and research support teams.

Full retention of author copyrights under the CC-BY license.

To be eligible, the corresponding author must be affiliated with TU Delft and must use their institutional email address when submitting a manuscript.

This partnership highlights TU Delft’s leadership in open science, removing financial and logistical barriers to publishing while promoting faster, broader dissemination of research. By collaborating with Frontiers, TU Delft is helping to build a more transparent, equitable, and globally connected scientific ecosystem that accelerates innovation and strengthens public access to academic knowledge.

As one of Europe’s leading technical universities, TU Delft continues to set an example for institutions seeking to align their publishing practices with the core values of open access, research integrity, and global collaboration.

About TU Delft

Top education and research are at the heart of the oldest and largest technical university in the Netherlands. With nearly 40 technological and scientific disciplines accommodated within TU Delft's eight faculties, these areas remain a key factor in the success of its multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary thematic cooperation. TU Delft embraces Open Science as a core value, integrating it into research, education, and innovation through its Open Science Program. The university supports open access, FAIR data and software, open education, and publishing via strong institutional backing and faculty-level initiatives. Its library-led infrastructure and recognition systems make openness a default academic practice.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is one of the world’s largest and most impactful research publishers, dedicated to making peer-reviewed, quality-certified science openly accessible. With more than 3 million researchers across 222 community-led journals covering 1,700 academic disciplines, we provide researchers with a trusted, cutting-edge, AI-powered open science platform to rigorously review their findings and maximize the dissemination of their discoveries.​ As an open access pioneer, we actively drive the global transition to open science, working with researchers, universities, educators, policymakers, and businesses.