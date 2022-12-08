Frontiers Publishing Partnerships 2022: the year in review

Frontiers Publishing Partnerships is ending 2022 with much to celebrate and we are looking forward to an exciting year of growth and development in 2023.

Our partnerships team has been working with an expanding community of societies and institutions from across the world, including several landmark journals which launched with us in 2022. One of these is Aerospace Research Communications, the official journal of Zhejiang University Press (ZJUP), which publishes cutting-edge research in the field of aerospace science and engineering. As our first collaboration in China, the partnership has marked a major milestone for Frontiers and provides a strong foundation for the growth of our publishing partnerships program with key institutions in the country.

This year has also seen the launch of the European Journal of Cultural Management and Policy (EJCMP), the journal of the European Network on Cultural Management and Policy. EJCMP is the first society journal in the humanities field to transition to Frontiers under the gold open access model and the partnership marks a significant step for both partners.

In the biomedical sciences, we transitioned the British Journal of Biomedical Sciences (BJBS) from a hybrid model to full open access. The journal transferred from the publisher Taylor & Francis and moved to Frontiers in January, in coordination with celebrations to mark its 20th anniversary of publication. Also in January 2022, the European Society for Organ Transplantation transferred its journal Transplant International to Frontiers from the publisher Wiley. Transplant International is the premier journal in transplant medicine and publishes on scientific and clinical developments in the field.

More recently, we have announced a new partnership with the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine (SEBM) whose journal Experimental Biology and Medicine (EBM) will move to Frontiers in 2023. SEBM is an important addition to Frontiers’ growing community of society partners in North America which also includes the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences, the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, and the International Drug Abuse Research Society.

Earlier this year we announced our first journal acquisition. Oncology Reviews was acquired by Frontiers from PAGEPress and is also our first proprietary reviews journal, offering an additional option in the Frontiers’ oncology journal portfolio and expanding our service to the oncology research community.

In 2022 we have seen a significant overall increase in the number of articles we have published in partner journals. This rose from 312 open access articles published in 2021 to more than 800 in 2022, an increase of 156%. We have also made more than 6,000 archived articles open access that were previously only available behind a paywall.

Throughout the year we have continued to take a leading role in the conversation about issues facing societies as they move towards a fully open access future. In September, several members of the team attended the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers (ALPSP) conference in Manchester, UK. As gold sponsors of the invite we were delighted to be invited to share our position on public trust, societies and open science in a blog post on the ALPSP website.

Later in the year Robyn Mugridge, Head of Publishing Partnerships at Frontiers, joined a panel of leading industry experts in a fireside chat hosted by Society Street on how publishers can best support societies in an increasingly complex publishing landscape. Looking back on the achievements of 2022 Robyn said: ‘I am enormously proud of everything the Frontiers Publishing Partnerships team has achieved this year. We have continued to support and facilitate society journals’ sustainable and global transition to open access and it has been a pleasure to have so many new partners join our community. I look forward to welcoming many more in 2023.’

We are hugely grateful to our society and institutional publishing partners who have made this year such a success. We look forward to continuing these productive collaborations next year, and to forging new partnerships as our community continues to grow.