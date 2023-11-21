Frontiers celebrates first open access publishing agreement in Japan 

Gold open access publisher Frontiers will publish the Journal of Cutaneous Immunology and Allergy (JCIA) under a new agreement signed with the Japanese Society for Cutaneous Immunology and Allergy (JSCIA). The agreement marks Frontiers’ first publishing partnership in Japan.



JCIA publishes high quality peer-reviewed research on a wide range of topics in the field of dermatology. With a particular emphasis on cutaneous immunology and allergy, the journal covers everything from molecular studies to clinical investigations and observations. As the official journal of JSCIA, it serves as an international forum for the work of all skin researchers and dermatological scientists.

Professor Norito Katoh, president of the Japanese Society for Cutaneous Immunology and Allergy, commented on the agreement saying: “We are excited for the transition of the Journal of Cutaneous Immunology and Allergy to Frontiers. The study of skin immunity and allergies has come a long way in recent years, resulting in new treatments for patients. Open access allows new research to reach global scientific communities and further advance treatment options.”

JSCIA will join Frontiers’ growing community of publishing partners in the field of biology and medicine, including the Polish Biochemical Society, the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, the Biomedical Research Center of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Biomedical Science, and other valued partners.

Robyn Mugridge, head of publishing partnerships at Frontiers, said: “Our team is proud to celebrate our first publishing partnership in Japan. Frontiers is committed to partnering with societies globally and facilitating knowledge exchange in an international setting. Our new partnership with JSCIA is built on a shared vision for scientific progress.”

The journal is now open for submissions and will have fully transitioned to Frontiers by January 2024. Researchers affiliated with Frontiers’ partner institutions may also benefit from financial support in article publishing charges (APCs). Find out if you are eligible here.

About the Japanese Society for Cutaneous Immunology and Allergy (JSCIA)

The Japanese Society for Cutaneous Immunology and Allergy was established in 2017, following the merger of three well-known dermatological societies – The Antigen Investigating Society of Dermatology, The Dermatological Society for Patch Test, and The Dermatological Society for Vascular Diseases and Collagen Diseases. The Society’s focus includes a wide range of diseases such as contact dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, urticaria, drug eruption, occupational skin diseases, food allergy, and collagen diseases, and basic research on skin immunity and allergies.

JSCIA contributes to the advancement of the field by promoting research activities, supporting scientific publications, and providing a platform for researchers to showcase their work. The society also plays a vital role in education, providing training opportunities and resources to medical students, residents, and young researchers interested in pursuing a career in cutaneous immunology and allergy.

