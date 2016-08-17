Frontiers in Medicine welcomes new Specialty Chief Editor of the Dermatology Section

We are delighted to announce Prof. Robert Gniadecki as our Specialty Chief Editor of the Dermatology Section in Frontiers in Medicine.

Prof. Gniadecki (University of Alberta, Canada) is past President of the Danish Dermatological Society, a board member of the European Society of Dermatological Research and International Society of Cutaneous Lymphomas and serves on the editorial board of several journals.

Prof. Gniadecki’s research focuses on translational aspects of cutaneous oncology with a focus on the pathogenesis and experimental therapy of cutaneous T-cell lymphomas and immunology of skin cancers. His clinical research areas include psoriasis, skin cancer risk, radiotherapy and phototherapy of cutaneous T-cell lymphomas.

Prof. Gniadecki emphasizes the importance of dermatology in light of our improved understanding of the intricate interactions within the human body.

He said: “Skin is the largest immunologically active organ in the human body and skin inflammation has profound effect on other tissues and organs, in particular the cardiovascular, endocrine and the central nervous system.”

Furthermore, he underscores connections between dermatology and other medical disciplines and the importance of accounting for these to advance the field because “dermatology is deeply rooted in general medicine and skin diseases and cannot be fully understood without reference to other medical subspecialties.”

This approach to dermatology is fully in alignment with the vision for Frontiers in Medicine formulated by the Field Chief Editor Prof. Michel Goldman who envisions a journal focused on interdisciplinarity, collaboration and translational research “providing a unique vehicle for communicating to a broad audience the latest advances in key areas of medicine”.

As outlined in the mission statement, the Dermatology section of Frontiers in Medicine will publish all types of research: basic, translational, and clinical, that “cover aspects of life quality, health economics, preventive medicine, public health and medical education related to skin conditions” as well as preliminary research articles, hypotheses and research protocols and confirmatory studies.

To contribute to improving dermatology and patient outcomes, you may wish to apply to join the editorial board, submit a manuscript, or propose a Research Topic.

Oksana Parylo, PhDJournal Development Specialist

Frontiers in MedicineContact: medicine@frontiersin.org