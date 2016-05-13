Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology welcomes Prof Ranieri Cancedda as Field Chief Editor

Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology is delighted to announce Professor Ranieri Cancedda as the journal’s new Field Chief Editor.

Ranieri Cancedda is Professor of Cell Biology at the University of Genoa and founder of the University of Genoa spin-off company Biorigen Srl. After graduating with an MD from the University of Genoa Medical School, Prof. Cancedda carried out postdoctoral research at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and Washington University School of Medicine in Missouri. He was also a visiting professor at the Roche Institute of Molecular Biology, New Jersey, and previously served as Professor of General Biology at the Second University of Naples before returning to take up professorship in his hometown of Genoa.

Prof Cancedda’s primary research interests lie in the field of tissue engineering, regeneration and repair. From early on in his research career, Prof Cancedda sought to understand how injured tissues are repaired and later began developing novel tissue reconstruction methods using the active molecules involved in wound healing, stem cells and engineered biomaterials. He was one of the founders and the first president of the European Tissue Engineering Society – now the European chapter of the Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS).

Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology hosts 24 specialty sections that cover a wide range of rapidly-developing research areas from and biomaterials and synthetic biology to bionics and nanobiotechnology.

“In today’s world, an enhancement of communication between multidisciplinary experts, together with the promotion of joint projects and close collaborations among scientists, engineers, industry people, regulatory agencies and physicians are absolute requirements for the success of any attempt to develop and clinically apply a new biological therapy or an innovative device involving the collective use of biomaterials, cells and/or bioactive molecules. “Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology” aspires to be a forum for all people involved in the process by bridging the gap too often existing between a discovery in the basic sciences and its clinical application.” – Ranieri Cancedda

Prof Cancedda takes on the role of Field Chief Editor alongside his current role as Specialty Chief Editor of the journal’s Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine specialty section.

by Katie Powis, PhD

Journal Development Specialist – Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology