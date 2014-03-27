Frontiers editor Alberto Diaspro honored with the Emily M. Gray Award

Alberto Diaspro, a Chief Editor of Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, is awarded the important prize of the Biophysical Society.

Alberto Diaspro, Director of the Department of Nanophysics at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT), wins the Emily M. Gray Award 2014. The prestigious international prize is awarded annually by the Biophysical Society to scientists who particularly stand for their contributions to education in biophysics.

Established in 1997, the Emily M. Gray Award is given for significant results obtained globally by researchers with regard to education activities in this field, that may include a distinguished record of excellence in classroom instruction, in mentoring research scientists at any level, in developing novel educational methods or materials, in promoting scientific outreach efforts to the public or to youth, in generating a track record of attracting new students to the field of biophysics, or in otherwise fostering an environment exceptionally conducive to education in biophysics.

Alberto Diaspro – who is also Professor of Applied Physics at the Department of Physics of the University of Genova, Italy – has been honored with the Emily M. Gray Award “for dedicating his career to mentoring students and serving as the major force in organizing international biophysics workshops that showcase the talent of young researchers.”

