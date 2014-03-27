Frontiers launches a new open-access journal: Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences

Frontiers – a community driven open-access publisher and research networking platform – is pleased to announce the launch of a new open-access journal: Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences.

Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is the latest addition to the “Frontiers in” journal series and will cover research involving biochemistry, bimolecular mathematics, biophysics, structural biology and more. Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences will make use of the unique Frontiers platform for open-access publishing and research networking, which provides an equal opportunity to seek, share and create knowledge.

“Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences offers a new way to publish compared to most traditional journals,” says Annalisa Pastore, Professor in Molecular Basis of Neurodegeneration, King’s College London and Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences. “The Frontiers unique Peer Review is collaborative and transparent and sets it apart from other journals. It will ensure that Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences will become an attractive and high-quality journal for authors to publish their work.”

The mission of Frontiers is to place scholarly publishing back in the hands of working researchers and to promote an interactive, fair, and efficient review process of a range of article types. Articles are rigorously reviewed based on objective criteria in an average time of 84 days, published under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) license, and are freely available to an international audience. Impact Article level metrics and post-publication review will be available on all articles, and the Frontiers Tiering System will showcase high impact research for a broader audience.

The current specialty sections open for submissions to Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences include the following:

· Biophysics (Specialty Chief Editor: Dieter W Heermann)

· Cellular Biochemistry (Specialty Chief Editor: Cecilia Giulivi)

· Chemical Biology (Specialty Chief Editors: Nicos Petasis and John Wade)

· Mathematics of Biomolecules (Specialty Chief Editor: Patrice Koehl)

· Metabolomics (Specialty Chief Editor: Wolfram Weckwerth)

· Molecular Diagnostics (Specialty Chief Editor: William Cho)

· Nanobiotechnology (Specialty Chief Editor: Alberto Diaspro)

· Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation (Specialty Chief Editor: Pierre Goloubinof)

· Structural Biology (Specialty Chief Editor: Annalisa Pastore)

For more information about the journal, please visit Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences.