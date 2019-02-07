Field Chief Editors of Frontiers’ journals honored as Fellows of American Academy of Microbiology

3D illustration of Pathogenic Bacteria, Germ infection and Epidemic bacterial disease

Field Chief Editors Martin G. Klotz of Frontiers in Microbiology and Yousef Abu Kwaik of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology have been awarded the prestigious honor of being named Fellows of the American Academy of Microbiology (AAM).

To become a Fellow of the AAM, candidates undergo a thorough and highly selective peer-review process based on their scientific achievements and the impact their original contributions have had on the field.

Martin G. Klotz is a Professor in Washington States University’s School of Molecular Biosciences. Through his Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology Laboratory, Professor Klotz studies the molecular underpinnings of ammonia- and methane-oxidizing bacteria with an interest in metabolic reconstruction of key catabolic pathways, the evolutionary history of the inventory involved and how this inventory is being regulated. Professor Klotz is the founding Editor of Frontiers in Microbiology; the most cited open access journal in the world which publishes the latest research across the entire spectrum of microbiology.

Martin G Klotz. Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Microbiology

On his appointment, Professor Klotz says “I am humbled and thrilled by the honor to join so many eminent scholars in AAM Fellowship. I am particularly grateful for having had the opportunities to collaborate with so many of my colleagues in thought, experimentation and the reporting of our findings. I think that my career is a great example for the power of collaborative research efforts, which were facilitated by professional organizations, institutions and publishers such as the American Society for Microbiology and Frontiers as well as other stakeholders supporting scholarship in the field of Microbiology.”

Yousef Abu Kwaik, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology

Yousef Abu Kwaik is Professor in molecular microbial pathogenesis at University of Louisville. His research is focused on the molecular, genetic, and cellular aspects of the intracellular infection to identify bacterial virulence factors that can be used as targets for therapy and vaccination. Professor Kwaik is the founding Editor of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology; a leading open access journal, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across all pathogenic microorganisms and their interaction with their hosts.

“Being honored in this way is testimony to the strength of the community of scientists who have made significant discoveries and contributions to microbiology and related areas over the years. I’m particularly proud of what we have achieved together as a collective,” commented ProfessorKwaik on his appointment as Fellow of the AAM.