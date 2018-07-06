Journal impact: Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology

Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology is among the top 10 most-cited open-access journals in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology ranks among the world’s top open-access microbiology journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s 6th most-cited open-access journal in the JCR category of M icrobiology****, with 1,052 citations in 2017 to 511 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s 5th most-cited journal in the CiteScore category of Microbiology , with 1,986 citations in 2017 to 500 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

Ranks in the 68th percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Microbiology category, with an Impact Factor of 3.520 (Figure 2)

Ranks in the 82nd CiteScore percentile in the Microbiology category, 87th CiteScore percentile in the Medical Microbiology category and 89th CiteScore percentile in the Infectious Diseases category, with a CiteScore of 3.97 (Figure 2)

1,500 published articles to date

9,600 citations to date

6 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 180 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 7,500 times on social media to date

Figure 1: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited open-access journals in the JCR Microbiology category (JCR-2017, released in 2018 by Clarivate Analytics) and CiteScore Microbiology category (2017 edition, released in 2018 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology in red. A total of 125 journals are listed in the Microbiology category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 22 are Open Access. A total of 133 journals are listed in the Microbiology category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 29 are Open Access

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor and CiteScore rankings in the JCR Microbiology category and CiteScore Microbiology, Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases categories. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, while CiteScore represents average citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. A total of 125 journals are listed in the Microbiology category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 22 are Open Access. In the 2017 CiteScore edition, a total of 133 journals are listed in the Microbiology category, of which 29 are Open Access; 107 are listed in the Medical Microbiology category, of which 27 are Open Access; and 107 are listed in the Infectious Diseases category, of which 27 are Open Access; however the analysis here includes only those journals with a full three-year publication history, that is, with published articles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Yousef Abu Kwaik and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.