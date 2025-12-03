Frontiers Science House Launches at Davos to Accelerate Global Science Initiatives

Frontiers today announces the launch of the Frontiers Science House , an innovative meeting venue on the Davos Promenade, created for participants of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (19–23 January 2026). Supported by over 30 global partners, it will connect breakthrough science to government, business executives, investors, and philanthropists to shape decisions affecting people and the planet.

The Frontiers Science House will be dedicated to the transformative science required to address societal challenges. With more than 40 sessions in the program, it will work with global partners to inform policy and investment decisions in emerging technologies ranging from precision biomedicine to the quantum revolution.

Frontiers Science House Partners include:

Microsoft

Novartis

European Innovation Council (EIC)

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

University of Exeter, Education

Imperial College

International Science Council (ISC)

European Space Policy Institute (ESPI)

Falling Walls Foundation

Frontiers Research Foundation

Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA)

One Sustainable Health Foundation

African Academy of Sciences (AAS)

The Innovator

Arctic Basecamp

Athena Research & Innovation Center in Information Communication & Knowledge Technologies

Open Brain Institute

Pasteur Network

United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network

Wikimedia Foundation

National University of Singapore (NUS)

Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK)

Alliance of Excellence for Research and Innovation on Aephoria

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

Australian National University (ANU)

Chalmers University of Technology

Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e)

The Cyprus Institute (Cyl)

Commenting on the Frontiers Science House partners and participants, Dr Kamila Markram, CEO of Frontiers, said:

“The Frontiers Science House is a natural extension of our mission to work with leading scientists and forward-thinking partners to ensure open science drives real impact. By bringing researchers and decision-makers together, we can accelerate progress toward healthy lives on a healthy planet.”

Program Highlights

The Frontiers Science House will provide the stage for the announcement of global science initiatives and convene expertise across disciplines, including sessions on:

Precision healthcare and data-driven medicine

Planetary restoration, biodiversity, and net-zero pathways

Digital intelligence, trustworthy AI, and technology governance

Financing and scaling scientific solutions for global impact

Open science, research integrity, and knowledge equity

Confirmed Speakers

The program features scientific thought leaders, chief executives, senior government officials, philanthropists, as well as influential voices from civil society.

Early confirmed speakers are listed on the Frontiers Science House website .

Why Now

As humanity faces cascading planetary, technological, and health challenges, emerging research faces barriers to reach industrial scale. The Frontiers Science House responds to this gap, creating a space where evidence can inform policy and investment decisions and thus accelerate innovation and progress.

The Science House extends Frontiers’ global commitment to open science, driven by its flagship journals and visionary initiatives, such as the Frontiers Planet Prize and the FAIR² Data Management platform.

Further program, speaker, and partner details will be announced in the run-up to Davos.

Explore the program at the Science House website.

