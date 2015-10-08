Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is open for submissions

The Frontiers in Chemistry and Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences teams are delighted to announce that the section Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is online and open for submissions.

The section Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Neil Marsh, from the University of Michigan in the United States, and becomes the latest section to be launched in the “Frontiers in” series.

The specialty section is listed under the Frontiers in Chemistry and Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences Journals, allowing authors to submit manuscripts through either journal.

At present the editorial board Protein Chemistry and Enzymology is composed of the following Associate Editors:Carlos Miguel Farinha, University of Lisboa, PortugalGiovanna Ghirlanda, Arizona State University, USAJoe Kappock, Purdue University, USALei Li, Indiana University, USAQi Zhang, Fudan University, China

Proteins and enzymes are essential to all aspects of cellular function. Our understanding of these complex molecules has important, wide-ranging applications in medicine, biotechnology and biomaterials. The editors interpret the field of Protein Chemistry and Enzymology broadly and are dedicated to making Frontiers the leading online, open access forum for the publication of original scientific studies, review articles and, equally importantly, commentary and discussion in this field. We aim to publish studies on all aspects of protein and enzyme biochemistry, with the caveat that we seek papers that offer a chemical/molecular perspective, rather than purely phenomenological studies. We recognize that new concepts, ideas and interpretations of existing findings are vital to advance science and as such we particularly welcome Perspective, Commentary, Hypothesis and Opinion articles in this field.

The scope of this section encompasses both experimental and theoretical studies that report on all aspects of the structure and function of proteins and enzymes. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to: the discovery of new enzyme activities and protein functions; structural studies, protein folding and dynamics; enzyme mechanism, kinetics and inhibition; protein and enzyme design and (re)-engineering; chemical methodologies for protein synthesis and protein modification; molecular mechanisms for regulating biological activity; post-translational modifications of proteins and enzymes; pertinent model systems and computational studies; novel applications of analytical methods to study proteins and enzymes.

