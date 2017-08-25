Frontiers in Chemistry welcomes new Specialty Section Chief Editor

New specialty section on Nanoscience to be headed by Chief Editor, Professor Fan Zhang, who hopes to increase the availability and visibility of Nano research via Open Access.

We are delighted to announce the launch of the new specialty section on Nanoscience within Frontiers in Chemistry. The section will be led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Fan Zhang, Department of Chemistry and Laboratory of Advanced Materials, State Key Laboratory of Molecular Engineering of Polymers and iChEM (Collaborative Innovation Center of Chemistry for Energy Materials) at Fudan University, China.

“Nanotechnology is science, engineering, and technology conducted at the nanoscale. It’s the study and application of extremely small things across all the science fields.”

In his Specialty Grand Challenge paper, Professor Zhang highlights three key areas in which nanomaterials and technologies feature heavily: energy; environment; and health. He states that despite significant progress in research and the use of nanomaterials in many commercialised products, the field still faces many new challenges.

“In the past decade, various nanostructures have been fabricated to address the significant material and applications challenges that exist in energy, environment and health.”

Professor Zhang stresses the growing involvement of nanomaterials and nanotechnologies in these areas. He notes that although there are challenges to overcome the potential benefits are worth the efforts as this will, in turn, encourage innovation and advancement in the wider field.

Nanoscience Specialty Chief Editor, Professor Fan Zhang

“Greater ease of access will accelerate the progress of research and democratise access to knowledge worldwide.”

As Specialty Chief Editor, it is Professor Zhang’s vision for the section to provide a platform for Nano research to be more widely distributed and available via the means of Open Access. Professor Zhang believes strongly that this grants authors a worldwide audience and increased visibility of their work, whilst giving readers barrier-free access to the literature. Professor Zhang also hopes to accelerate innovation and advancements, while creating new opportunities for collaboration by opening up the research to others who could have ideas for applying the findings in innovative ways.

“Open Access gives research greater impact and enables everyone to use and build upon this knowledge.”

As Chief Editor, Professor Zhang encourages authors to submit high quality papers covering all aspects of the field, as well as novel, original and interdisciplinary theoretical and experimental results. He also offers researchers, academics, students and interested individuals worldwide an opportunity to more easily get informed of latest advancements in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.