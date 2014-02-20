Frontiers launches Frontiers in Materials

Frontiers – a community driven open-access publisher and research networking platform – is pleased to announce the launch of a new open-access journal: Frontiers in Materials.

Frontiers in Materials is the latest addition to the “Frontiers in” journal series and will cover a broad spectrum of basic and interdisciplinary research in nanotechnology, polymer research, biomaterials and translational material science and more. Frontiers in Materials will make use of the unique Frontiers platform for open-access publishing and research networking, which provides an equal opportunity to seek, share and create knowledge.

“The field of Materials Science is evolving, and everyone involved shares the same objective: to keep pace with the multiple challenges and opportunities we face,” says Professor Lorenzo Pavesi, Chief Editor of the section Optics and Photonics and Professor of Nanoscience at the University of Trento, Italy. “With Frontiers in Materials, we hope to build a community of scientists interested in constructive and fair criticism, for it is the positive feedback on our work that drives the success of it all.”

The mission of Frontiers is to place publishing back in the hands of working researchers and to promote an interactive, fair, and efficient review process of a range of article types. Articles are rigorously reviewed based on objective criteria in an average time of 84 days, published under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) license, and are freely available to an international audience.

Ccurrent specialty sections open for submissions to Frontiers in Materials include the following:

Biomaterials (Specialty Chief Editor: Giuseppe Battaglia)

Colloidal Materials and Interfaces (Specialty Chief Editor: Jie-Sheng Chen)

Corrosion Research (Specialty Chief Editor: Guang-Ling Song)

Nanobiotechnology (Specialty Chief Editor: Alberto Diaspro)

Optics and Photonics (Specialty Chief Editor: Lorenzo Pavesi and Nicholas Fang)

Polymer Chemistry (Specialty Chief Editor: Pellegrino Musto)

Thin Solid Films (Specialty Chief Editor: Hyuang-Ho Park)

Translational Materials Science (Specialty Chief Editor: Oliver Hayden)Impact Article level metrics and post-publication review will be available on all articles, and the Frontiers Tiering System will showcase high impact research for a broader audience.

For more information about the journal, please visit Frontiers in Materials.