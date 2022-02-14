Frontiers and ChemRxiv integration now live

Frontiers is pleased to announce that authors can now easily and quickly submit manuscripts to their open-access publishing platform directly from the preprint repository ChemRxiv. ChemRxiv is the fourth preprint platform partnering with Frontiers. Other successful integrations include Chronos, BioRxiv, and MedRxiv.

The integration with ChemRxiv is the latest development in Frontiers’ mission to make all science open by improving the services offered to authors, and streamlining the whole publishing process.

ChemRxiv (pronounced 'chem-archive') is an archive service for unpublished preprints containing research within the chemical sciences and related fields. It offers researchers the opportunity to share results ahead of publication and peer review, and benefit from early recommendations and suggestions for improvement. This can help to improve the quality and reliability of their research.

Dr. Franck Vazquez, director of partnerships at Frontiers, said: “This partnership with ChemRxiv is an additional step forward supporting the Chemistry research communities with publishing their research in a timely and open manner.”

“I am extremely pleased to announce this partnership between Frontiers and ChemRxiv”, Dr Laurent Mathey, portfolio manager for the Chemistry & Materials journals at Frontiers, added. “This is an excellent move towards broader science dissemination, and a precious tool to make science available to all, globally.”

Dr. Benjamin Mudrak, senior product manager for ChemRxiv, added: “We are delighted to expand our Direct Journal Transfer program to allow ChemRxiv authors to submit to Frontiers journals through our site, simplifying the transition between preprint and peer review at leading scientific journals.”

Frontiers is committed to achieving open science through innovation and technology. By establishing strong collaborations with the world’s top publishing partners — Frontiers aims to maximize efficiency across the publishing process and research life cycle.

