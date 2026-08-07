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University of Connecticut
Storrs, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Chemistry
University of Wrocław
Wrocław, Poland
Specialty Chief Editor
Chemical Physics and Physical Chemistry
Novosibirsk State University
Novosibirsk, Russia
Specialty Chief Editor
Solid State Chemistry
University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Inorganic Chemistry