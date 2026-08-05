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Novosibirsk State University
Novosibirsk, Russia
Specialty Chief Editor
Solid State Chemistry
Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology
Haripur, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Solid State Chemistry
Institute of Geotechnics, Slovak Academy of Sciences
Kosice, Slovakia
Associate Editor
Solid State Chemistry
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Solid State Chemistry