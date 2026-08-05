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The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
University of Innsbruck
Innsbruck, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Sharif University of Technology
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Max Planck Institute for Coal Research
Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry