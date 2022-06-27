sam p de visser
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Sharif University of Technology
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Max Planck Institute for Coal Research
Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Kharagpur, India
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Loyola College, Chennai
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Dipartimento di Scienze Fisiche e Chimiche, Università degli Studi dell'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Old Dominion University
Norfolk, United States
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
University of Innsbruck
Innsbruck, Austria
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Department of Chemistry, Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts & Sciences, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
RJB Computational Modeling LLC
Chapel Hill, United States
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Aix-Marseille Université
Marseille, France
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Firat University
Elazig, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry
Polytechnic University of Tapachula
Tapachula, Mexico
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Computational Chemistry