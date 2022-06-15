Mission & scope

Frontiers in Chemistry is a PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus and Web of Science (SCIE) indexed journal that explores the role of chemistry in our everyday lives.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Steve Suib (University of Connecticut, USA), Frontiers in Chemistry welcomes original research articles, review articles, commentaries, and ideas about all aspects of chemistry, from electronics and manufacturing to health and well-being. The journal covers all areas of the chemical sciences and aims to advance our understanding of how atoms, ions, and molecules come together and come apart.

Frontiers in Chemistry covers a wide range of topics including, but not limited to:

analytical chemistry

astrochemistry

catalytic reactions and chemistry

chemical biology

chemical physics and physical chemistry

electrochemistry

green and sustainable chemistry

inorganic chemistry

medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry

molecular liquids

nanoscience

organic chemistry

organometallic chemistry

photocatalysis and photochemistry

polymer chemistry

porous crystalline networks

solid state chemistry

supramolecular chemistry

theoretical and computational chemistry.

Collaborative research across areas of Chemistry is highly encouraged, particularly those covering specific subdisciplines such as analytical, inorganic, organic and physical chemistries. The journal actively welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Manuscripts that focus primarily on biological or medical applications, such as cell culture studies, cancer research, tissue engineering, or drug delivery systems, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Similarly, studies that are primarily concerned with the physical properties of materials, such as Fourier transform or photoelectron spectroscopy, without a relevance to chemical principles or reactions, are also outside the scope of this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Bibliometric studies and Mendelian Randomization, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Chemistry is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Authors are encouraged to submit the Characterization Checklist alongside their manuscript (.xlsx file). This will not be published, but helps Review Editors and Associate Editors to assess the completeness of the presented data.