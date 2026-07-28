Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Wrocław
Wrocław, Poland
Specialty Chief Editor
Chemical Physics and Physical Chemistry
École Normale Supérieure
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Chemical Physics and Physical Chemistry
Vilnius University
Vilnius, Lithuania
Associate Editor
Chemical Physics and Physical Chemistry
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Chemical Physics and Physical Chemistry