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Tokutei Hieiri Katsudo Hojin touche NPO, Hokkaido Prefecture
Sapporo, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Photocatalysis and Photochemistry
Department of Physiology, First Faculty of Medicine, Charles University
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Photocatalysis and Photochemistry
Quaker Houghton
Kolkata, India
Associate Editor
Photocatalysis and Photochemistry
Department of Engineering, University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Photocatalysis and Photochemistry