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Department of Physics, University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Electronic Materials
Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials, Australian Institute for Innovative Materials, University of Wollongong
North Wollongong, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Polar and Functional Oxides
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Superconducting Materials
Chief Technologist and Team Leader, Energy and Thermal Management
Johns Hopkins University – Applied Physics Lab, Research & Exploratory Development Dept,Laurel, Maryland, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermoelectric Cooling and Energy-Harvesting Materials