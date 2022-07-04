Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Department of Physics, University of Michigan
Ann Arbor , United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Electronic Materials
Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials, University of Wollongong
North Wollongong , Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Dielectric and Ferroelectric Materials
Queen Mary University of London
London , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermoelectric Materials
Boston College
Chestnut Hill , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Superconducting Materials