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Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials, Australian Institute for Innovative Materials, University of Wollongong
North Wollongong, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Polar and Functional Oxides
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
Sangāreddi, India
Associate Editor
Polar and Functional Oxides
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Polar and Functional Oxides
Auburn University
Auburn, United States
Associate Editor
Polar and Functional Oxides