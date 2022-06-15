Mission & scope

Frontiers in Electronic Materials is a broad-scope interdisciplinary journal publishing cutting-edge advances on the rational design, fabrication, characterization, and application of electronic materials.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Ctirad Uher (University of Michigan Ann Arbor, USA) the journal aims to bring together research in chemistry, materials, nanotechnology, engineering, and physics to develop the design, fabrication, and application of various electronic materials for commerce and industry.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

dielectric and ferroelectric materials

optoelectronic materials

piezoelectric materials

semiconducting materials and devices

superconducting materials

thermoelectric materials

topological electronic materials

magnetic materials

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure.

The journal does not publish papers on chemical metallurgy, polymers, semiconductors, or ceramics.

Frontiers in Electronic Materials is committed to advancing developments in the field by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public worldwide.