Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Catalysis
Federal University of Ceara
Fortaleza, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Biocatalysis
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Heterogeneous Catalysis
Institute of Carbochemistry, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Zaragoza, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Electrocatalysis