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Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Catalysis
Cardiff Catalysis Institute, Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Heterogeneous Catalysis
Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Istituto di Chimica dei Composti Organometallici
Sesto Fiorentino, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Homogeneous Catalysis
Federal University of Ceara
Fortaleza, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Biocatalysis