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University of Poitiers
Poitiers, France
Associate Editor
Industrial Catalysis
AstraZeneca (United Kingdom)
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Industrial Catalysis
Novartis (Switzerland)
Basel, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Industrial Catalysis
Department of Translational Medical Sciences, University of Naples Federico II; Center for Basic and Clinical Immunology Research (CISI), University of Naples Federico II, 80131 Naples, Italy
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Industrial Catalysis