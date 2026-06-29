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Federal University of Ceara
Fortaleza, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Biocatalysis
Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR)
Lucknow, India
Associate Editor
Biocatalysis
Yellow Box Life Sciences
Smyrna, GA, United States
Associate Editor
Biocatalysis
Institute of Organic Chemistry, Faculty of Chemical Technology, University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Biocatalysis