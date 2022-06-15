Mission & scope

Frontiers in Catalysis is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the design, synthesis, characterization, and application of catalysts in the field of chemistry.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Frank Hollmann (Delft University of Technology, Netherlands), this DOAJ indexed journal welcomes research contributions that bridge the gap between catalysis disciplines and fundamental research and application, aiming to advance catalysis for the good of mankind.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

biocatalysis

electrocatalysis

heterogeneous catalysis

homogeneous catalysis

industrial catalysis

modelling, theory and computational catalysis

photocatalysis.

Manuscripts relating to Routine synthetic applications of catalysis producing merely further data. Incremental improvements over existing catalysts, approaches and methodologies of the state-of-the art are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Catalysis is committed to advancing developments in the field of catalysis by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.