Mission & scope

Frontiers in Catalysis will bring together researchers from all areas of chemistry to publish high-quality work focusing on the design, synthesis, characterization and application of catalysts, covering both theoretical and experimental research.

Specialty Sections

- The Biocatalysis, led by Prof. Roberto Fernandez-Lafuente, Institute of Catalysis and Petrochemistry, and Prof. Frank Hollman, Delft University of Technology, including catalytic mechanisms and reactions, new reaction concepts or on improved catalysts/procedures for chemical synthesis.

- Electrocatalysis, led by Prof. Maria Jesus Lazaro, Institute of Carbochemistry (CSIC), including production, characterization of electrocatalysis and development of more efficient electrochemical technologies.

- Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis, led by Prof. Felix Studt, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), including computational and theoretical catalysis research of biocatalysis, electrocatalysis, organometallic catalysis, photocatalysis and heterogeneous catalysis

- Organometallic Catalysis, led by Prof. Alceo Macchioni, University of Perugia, including molecular and single-site catalysis involving organometallics as reaction mediators, co-catalysts, and precursors of the active species.

Frontiers in Catalysis publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the field of Catalysis. All studies must contribute to the advancement of Catalysis and concomitantly to deepen knowledge into the subject. We welcome original research articles, critical reviews on subjects of broad interest, mini reviews on topical issues, perspectives and opinions. All contributions need to present new insights and attract broad interest in various disciplines.