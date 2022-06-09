Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Cornell University
Ithaca , United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Chemical Engineering
National University of Singapore
Singapore , Singapore
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable Process Engineering
University of Naples Federico II
Naples , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Chemical Reaction Engineering
Université de Lorraine
Nancy , France
Specialty Chief Editor
Separation Processes