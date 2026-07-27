Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable Process Engineering
Jordan University of Science and Technology
Irbid, Jordan
Associate Editor
Sustainable Process Engineering
University of Lincoln
Lincoln, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sustainable Process Engineering
Other
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Sustainable Process Engineering