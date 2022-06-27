Mission & scope

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering publishes rigorously high-impact research on all topics related to chemical engineering. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to academics, industry leaders and the public worldwide.

Chemical engineering is a discipline influencing numerous areas of technology and offers unparalleled opportunities to address grand challenges facing society, such as energy, environment, health, food, manufacturing, among others. In broad terms, chemical engineering is concerned with the design and development of processes to produce, transform and transport molecules and materials — beginning with experimentation in the laboratory followed by implementation of the technology in full-scale production — and it occupies a unique position at the interface between molecular sciences and engineering. Modern chemical engineering spearheads new developments in energy systems, environmental solutions, medicine, biotechnology, microelectronics, advanced materials, consumer products, and manufacturing, by intimately linking with the fundamental subjects of chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics, and economics, and in close collaboration with fellow engineering disciplines like computer science, materials science, and mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering. On a grand scale, a chemical engineering is an ‘enabler’ to make things happen efficiently on a massive, industrial manufacturing scale with the best results at the least cost and with the lowest impact on the environment possible.

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering publishes fundamental and applied research related to chemical engineering aspects ranging across disciplines and scales, from the molecular level to the plant level, with a wider impact on global issues. While there are many subtopics and specialties of Chemical Engineering, collaborative research across all specialty areas of Chemical Engineering is highly encouraged and supported.