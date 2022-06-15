Mission & scope

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering is a multidisciplinary, DOAJ and Web of Science (ESCI) indexed journal that publishes high-impact research on all aspects of chemical engineering.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Fengqi You (Cornell University, USA), the journal publishes fundamental and applied research related to chemical engineering aspects ranging across disciplines and scales, from the molecular level to the plant level, with a wider impact on global issues. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

biochemical engineering

catalytic engineering

chemical reaction engineering

computational methods in chemical engineering

electrochemical engineering

environmental chemical engineering

materials process engineering

microfluidic engineering and process intensification

mixing and particle technology

separation processes

surface and interface engineering

sustainable process engineering.

While there are many subtopics and specialties of chemical engineering, collaborative research across all specialty areas of chemical engineering is highly encouraged and supported. Modern chemical engineering spearheads new developments in energy systems, environmental solutions, medicine, biotechnology, microelectronics, advanced materials, consumer products, and manufacturing, by intimately linking with the fundamental subjects of chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics, and economics, and in close collaboration with fellow engineering disciplines like computer science, materials science, and mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering.

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering is committed to advancing developments in the field of chemical engineering by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.