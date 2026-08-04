Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
4.2
CiteScore
1,558
Citations
649.1K
Views
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Dublin City University
Dublin, Ireland
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Sensors
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano- Sensors
Manchester Metropolitan University
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Chemical Sensors
Department of Physics and Earth Sciences, University of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Sensor Devices