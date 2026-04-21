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School of Engineering, University of the Basque Country
Bilbao, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Physical Sensors
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Physical Sensors
Lorestan University
Khorramabad, Iran
Associate Editor
Physical Sensors
Institute for Systems and Computer Engineering, Technology and Science, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Physical Sensors