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University of São Paulo, São Carlos
São Carlos, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Biosensors
Egas Moniz Center for Interdisciplinary Research (CiiEM)
Almada, Portugal
Associate Editor
Biosensors
Institute of Chemistry, State University of Campinas
Campinas, Brazil
Associate Editor
Biosensors
São Paulo State University
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Biosensors