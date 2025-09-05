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Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Department of Physics, University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro
Vila Real, Portugal
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Harbin Engineering University
Harbin, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Yanshan University
Qinhuangdao, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors