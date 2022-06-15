Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sensors is a multidisciplinary journal which explores all aspects of sensor science and technology, from molecular-scale concepts to real-world performance. The journal welcomes contributions ranging from fundamental breakthroughs in materials science related to sensing, to the development and testing of prototype devices, to demonstrations of sensor applications with profound economic and societal impact.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Dermot Diamond (Dublin City University, Ireland), Frontiers in Sensors is a Scopus-indexed journal that covers a wide range of topics including, but not limited to:

biosensors

chemical sensors

electrochemical sensors

lab-on-a-chip devices

micro- and nano-Sensors

optoelectronic and photonic sensors

physical sensors

sensor devices

sensor networks.

The journal actively welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being, SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure, and SDG 11: sustainable cities and communities. As well as original research and review content, Frontiers in Sensors encourages the submission of prospective articles that discuss future opportunities, issues, applications, societal needs and the potential positive/negative impacts of sensor research on society.

Frontiers in Sensors is committed to advancing developments in the field of sensor technology research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.