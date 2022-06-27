kyunghwan oh
Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Department of Physics, University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro
Vila Real, Portugal
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Harbin Engineering University
Harbin, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Yanshan University
Qinhuangdao, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Politecnico di Bari
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Institute for Systems and Computer Engineering, Technology and Science, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, United States
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Jinan University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
University of Malaya
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Northwestern Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
University of Aberdeen
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Cyprus University of Technology
Limassol, Cyprus
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Shanghai University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Northeastern University
Shenyang, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Jinan University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors
Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors