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ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Soft Matter
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Foams
Fakultät für Chemie, Physikalische und Biophysikalische Chemie, Universität Bielefeld
Bielefeld, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Colloids and Emulsions
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Newark, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Granular Matter