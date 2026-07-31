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Fakultät für Chemie, Physikalische und Biophysikalische Chemie, Universität Bielefeld
Bielefeld, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Colloids and Emulsions
King Saud University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Colloids and Emulsions
IRCER (Institut de Recherche sur les Céramiques) UMR 7315 CNRS Université de Limoges
Limoges, France
Associate Editor
Colloids and Emulsions
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Colloids and Emulsions