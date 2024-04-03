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New Jersey Institute of Technology
Newark, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Granular Matter
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Granular Matter
Research Centre For Energy Resources And Consumption
Zaragoza, Spain
Associate Editor
Granular Matter
Queen Mary University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Granular Matter