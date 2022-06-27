lou kondic
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Newark, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Granular Matter
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Granular Matter
Research Centre For Energy Resources And Consumption
Zaragoza, Spain
Associate Editor
Granular Matter
Queen Mary University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Granular Matter
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Granular Matter
Lappeenranta University of Technology
Lappeenranta, Finland
Associate Editor
Granular Matter
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Granular Matter
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Associate Editor
Granular Matter